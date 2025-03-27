Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 10:22am

Williams (hip) participated in Thursday's morning shootaround, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams has missed the Thunder's last seven games due to a right hip strain, but he was a game-time call for Tuesday's contest before ultimately being ruled out. However, it appears he's trending toward suiting up for Thursday's game. Once Williams is cleared, guys like Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso could lose some fantasy appeal.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
