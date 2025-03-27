Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Iffy for Tuesday, present for shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 1:02pm

Williams (hip) participated in the Thunder's morning shootaround and remains listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams has missed the Thunder's last seven games due to a right hip strain, but he was a game-time call for Tuesday's contest before ultimately being ruled out. His presence at shootaround is an encouraging sign that he'll be back in action Thursday, though official word on his status likely won't arrive until closer to the 8 p.m. ET opening tip.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now