Jalen Williams Injury: Iffy for Tuesday, present for shootaround

Williams (hip) participated in the Thunder's morning shootaround and remains listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams has missed the Thunder's last seven games due to a right hip strain, but he was a game-time call for Tuesday's contest before ultimately being ruled out. His presence at shootaround is an encouraging sign that he'll be back in action Thursday, though official word on his status likely won't arrive until closer to the 8 p.m. ET opening tip.