Jalen Williams Injury: Iffy to play Thursday

Williams (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Williams has missed the Thunder's last seven games due to a right hip strain but was a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Kings and appears to be closing in on a return. He had averaged 24.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.6 minutes per game since the All-Star break and prior to sustaining the injury March 10.