Jalen Williams Injury: No timetable for return

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Wednesday that Williams (hip) does not have a timetable to return, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Williams had already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics after exiting early in Monday's loss to the Nuggets with a right hip strain. He didn't make the trip to Boston while he continues to rehab the injury, and based on Daigneault's comments, Williams presumably won't meet up with the Thunder for games Saturday in Detroit and Sunday in Milwaukee. While Williams is out for the three-game road trip, the Thunder will likely call upon Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to see increased workloads on the wing.