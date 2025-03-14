Jalen Williams Injury: Not returning Saturday
Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
A previous report left Williams off the injury report, but the third-year forward is still working through a right hip strain and will miss his second straight game Saturday. Aaron Wiggins will likely remain in the Thunder's starting five for as long as Williams is sidelined.
