Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Not returning Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

A previous report left Williams off the injury report, but the third-year forward is still working through a right hip strain and will miss his second straight game Saturday. Aaron Wiggins will likely remain in the Thunder's starting five for as long as Williams is sidelined.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now