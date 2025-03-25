Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams Injury: Ruled out against Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 6:36pm

Williams (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

A hip strain will cost Williams a seventh straight outing Tuesday, with the star swingman's next chance to play coming Thursday against the Grizzlies. With Cason Wallace (knee) and Aaron Wiggins (Achilles) also sidelined against Sacramento, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe are set to handle a boost in playing time.

