Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Without timetable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Williams (hip) does not have a timetable to return, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Williams, who has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Boston with a hip strain, did not travel with the team as he rehabs his injury. With this news, it seems highly unlikely that Williams will return to action Saturday against Detroit or Sunday against Milwaukee. In the meantime, players such as Cason Wallce, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could see increased workloads for the Thunder.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now