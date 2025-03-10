Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Won't return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Williams has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Nuggets with a right hip strain, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports. He finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 14 minutes.

Williams took a tumble in the second quarter and was ruled out shortly after visiting the locker room. The team is scheduled to travel to Boston on Wednesday, and the club will presumably wait to see how he feels over the next day or so before providing an update on his availability going forward.

