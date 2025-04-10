Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams Injury: Won't suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 5:59pm

Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Williams will miss the Thunder's penultimate regular-season game due to a right hip strain. However, the injury shouldn't be a concern ahead of the playoffs, as the club has already ruled out its usual starting five. Aaron Wiggins and Dillon Jones are candidates for an increased role due to Williams being sidelined.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
