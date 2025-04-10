Jalen Williams Injury: Won't suit up Friday
Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Williams will miss the Thunder's penultimate regular-season game due to a right hip strain. However, the injury shouldn't be a concern ahead of the playoffs, as the club has already ruled out its usual starting five. Aaron Wiggins and Dillon Jones are candidates for an increased role due to Williams being sidelined.
