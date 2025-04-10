Jalen Williams News: Explodes for 33 points

Williams produced 33 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over Phoenix.

Willams was the driving force for the Thunder as they entered the game without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's (leg) services. The Thunder have locked up the top seed in the West and it's unlikely that they'll take too many chances with their MVP candidate, but Williams could see consistent minutes as he continues to refine his shot. The Thunder went 6-1 during Williams' recent seven-game absence, but Williams is an invaluable asset and critical to the team's postseason fortunes.