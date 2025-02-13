Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Goes for 18 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Williams registered 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Heat.

Williams couldn't reach the 20-point mark for a second consecutive contest, but the star forward doesn't need to rack up stats left and right to shine in fantasy, as his efficiency and his stat-filling ability compensate for that. Williams has averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game in five outings this month.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
