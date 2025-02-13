Jalen Williams News: Goes for 18 points in win
Williams registered 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Heat.
Williams couldn't reach the 20-point mark for a second consecutive contest, but the star forward doesn't need to rack up stats left and right to shine in fantasy, as his efficiency and his stat-filling ability compensate for that. Williams has averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game in five outings this month.
