Jalen Williams News: Racks up 24 points in win

Williams ended with 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 137-128 win over the Rockets.

The All-Star finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (51 points) in the win. Williams logged his fifth consecutive contest with 20 or more points, sinking multiple triples for the 30th time this season in an extremely efficient outing from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old briefly exited the matchup in the fourth quarter due to an apparent wrist injury, and while he was able to return for the remainder of the game, it could be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game against Memphis.