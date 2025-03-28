Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Scores 20 points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 11:00am

Williams produced 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 125-104 victory over Memphis.

There's no question Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder in this contest, but Williams made his presence felt as well with a solid stat line in his return from a seven-game absence. Firmly entrenched as the team's second-best scoring weapon behind Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams' main priority right now will be to get 100 percent healthy for the playoffs. On that note, it wouldn't be surprising if he receives some extra rest here and there over the final weeks of the regular season.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
