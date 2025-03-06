Jalen Williams News: Sniffs double-double

Williams notched 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 victory over the Grizzlies.

Williams was impressive on both ends of the court for the Thunder. He filled the stat sheet admirably while matching his season-high output in the assists category. The forward, who earned the first All-Star nod of his career this season, is averaging 23.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game across eight appearances since the All-Star break.