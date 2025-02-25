Jalen Williams News: Strikes for 27 in OT loss
Williams amassed 27 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
For the fourth straight game, Williams recorded at least one block and one steal while scoring at least 18 points. The third-year forward continues to be a key contributor at both ends of the court for the Western Conference-leading Thunder, and over his last 12 appearances, Williams is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
