Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Strikes for 27 in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 8:50am

Williams amassed 27 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

For the fourth straight game, Williams recorded at least one block and one steal while scoring at least 18 points. The third-year forward continues to be a key contributor at both ends of the court for the Western Conference-leading Thunder, and over his last 12 appearances, Williams is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
