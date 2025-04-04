Jalen Williams News: Team-high 33 points Friday
Williams contributed 33 points (13-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Rockets.
Williams led the Thunder in scoring despite a losing effort Friday, also providing a full stat line. After returning from an extended absence with a hip injury, the star swingman has averaged 23.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes across his past five contests. Williams has been sharp as well, shooting at least 50 percent from the floor in each of these appearances.
