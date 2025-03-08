Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Will play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Williams (wrist) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

After missing Friday's win against the Trail Blazers due to a wrist injury, Williams will return to the floor Sunday for a big game against Denver. The rising star is having another stellar year for Oklahoma City, averaging career-high numbers in points (21.4), rebounds (5.5), assists (5.2) and steals (1.7) per game this season.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
