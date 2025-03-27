Jalen Williams News: Will play Thursday

Williams (hip) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

After missing the last seven games due to a hip issue, Williams will return to the floor Thursday against Memphis. The 23-year-old rising star is having a breakout season with Oklahoma City, averaging career-best numbers in points (21.3), rebounds (5.5), assists (5.3) and steals (1.7) while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.