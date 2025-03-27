Jalen Williams News: Will play Thursday
Williams (hip) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
After missing the last seven games due to a hip issue, Williams will return to the floor Thursday against Memphis. The 23-year-old rising star is having a breakout season with Oklahoma City, averaging career-best numbers in points (21.3), rebounds (5.5), assists (5.3) and steals (1.7) while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now