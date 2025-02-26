Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Thursday

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 1:42pm

Murray (knee) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Despite being a regular on the injury report, the veteran guard has played consistently well for the Nuggets this season, with some impressive performances as of late. He's scored 30 or more points in three of the last six games, highlighted by a career-high 55 points in a win against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 12.

