Jamal Murray News: Huge night from charity stripe

Murray closed Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Kings with 24 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 14-15 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 38 minutes.

Murray totaled 14 points from the free throw line, representing a large chunk of his scoring total. He was fouled on both of his three-pointers and converted four-point plays on both of them. Wednesday also featured remarkable synergy between Murray and Russell Westbrook, as they combined for 49 points during one of the duo's most successful games this season.