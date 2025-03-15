Jamal Shead Injury: Probable for Sunday

Shead is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a shoulder injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The extent of the shoulder injury is unknown, but the fact that Shead is carrying a probable tag suggests the rookie should be able to suit up and log his regular workload off the bench. Shead has averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 assists, 2.3 boards, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals in 22.9 minutes over the last seven games (two starts).