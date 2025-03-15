Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Shead is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a shoulder injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The extent of the shoulder injury is unknown, but the fact that Shead is carrying a probable tag suggests the rookie should be able to suit up and log his regular workload off the bench. Shead has averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 assists, 2.3 boards, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals in 22.9 minutes over the last seven games (two starts).

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now