Jamison Battle News: Retreating to bench Thursday

Battle won't start in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

RJ Barrett (rest) will return from a one-game absence Thursday, pushing Battle to the bench. The 23-year-old forward has carved out a significant role with Toronto of late, and over his last 10 outings (six starts), he has averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 28.2 minutes per game.