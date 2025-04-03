Fantasy Basketball
Jamison Battle headshot

Jamison Battle News: Retreating to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 4:27pm

Battle won't start in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

RJ Barrett (rest) will return from a one-game absence Thursday, pushing Battle to the bench. The 23-year-old forward has carved out a significant role with Toronto of late, and over his last 10 outings (six starts), he has averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 28.2 minutes per game.

