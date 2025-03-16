NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 16

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's Sunday main slate excludes three earlier games and instead focuses on a four-game spread. The first tipoff is at 6:00 p.m. EDT, and I've got my DFS recommendations.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The marquee game of the slate is obvious, and I think the Bucks could seal a win due to a couple of absences at the core of the Thunder's first unit. I also expect some big DFS totals for Minnesota's elites, and the Nets could potentially pull off an upset against the Hawks at the Barclays.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for [day]. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

OKC Jalen Williams (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Luguentz Dort (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Aaron Wiggins (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Dort picked up the injury at some point during Saturday's outing. He'll test his readiness before tipoff, but the team loses their best pivot for Williams if he can't play. I suspect Williams will remain out. And if Dort, Williams and Wiggins can't play, Kenrich Williams' ($3,800) role will expand.

TOR RJ Barrett (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Immanuel Quickley (rest) - OUT

Jamal Shead carries an injury tag, but is probable and his production will likely increase due to Quickley's absence. Jamison Battle ($4,400) would emerge as an option if Barrett misses.

POR Anfernee Simons (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

Simons joins Jerami Grant (knee) on the injury list, and I'd look for Scoot Henderson ($5,500) to join the first unit if the guard can'tplay.

UTA John Collins (back) - OUT

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT

UTA Keyonte George (foot) - OUT

We can now use Lauri Markkanen ($6,600), whose salary is reasonable after a long absence. Collin Sexton ($6,200) should also work as a productive pivot.

ATL Clint Capela (personal) - OUT

Onyeka Okongwu ($7,700) will continue as an excellent option for Atlanta.

ELITE PLAYERS

The slim slate has only two players with five-figure salaries. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400) are valued almost $2,000 more than the next available player. I'll experiment with using one of them, though I suspect I'll eventually fade them despite the duo's immense potential. There won't be enough value to offset those salaries due to the size of the player pool.

We only have five players left above $8,000, and I expect a good day out of Chet Holmgren ($8,000) against the Bucks after a day off.

Also consider: Damian Lillard, MIL ($8,800) vs. OKC

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Deni Avdija, POR ($7,500) vs. TOR

Anfernee Simons' potential absence shouldn't adversely affect Avidja as Scoot Henderson is equally proficient and getting the ball to playmakers. With an absence of marquee talent, Avidja has been a regular top producer for the Trail Blazers as they plod through the rest of the season, and they have a winnable game against a short-handed Raptors squad. I also think Toumani Camara ($5,700) will be playable tonight.

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,100) vs. UTA

The Jazz don't have a good answer for Randle, so he should have plenty of room to maneuver. Now that Rudy Gobert is back, the team is more difficult to contain with Randle and Naz Reid also healthy.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($6,700) vs. ATL

I'll gladly take Johnson below $7k. It's easy for teams to underestimate the Nets, but they beat the Lakers last week and almost upset Boston and Cleveland. Johnson has been key in these recent efforts, and he's expected to be the team's top producer at home.

Donovan Clingan, POR ($6,000) vs. TOR

Clingan is a contrarian center you can consider, especially if your spend-up options gravitate towards guards or forwards. I found a nice build involving SGA and used Clingan as the center, which gave me a window into that game without utilizing Chet Holmgren. I used Lillard in additional builds - Clingan helps us get to the higher numbers in the backcourt.

Donte DiVincenzo, MIL ($5,400) vs. OKC

DiVincenzo has seen more usage recently. And though Mike Conley will occasionally cut into his production, his recent numbers have beaten 5x value frequently relative to his present salary. Anything between 25 and 30 FDFP would make DiVincenzo worthwhile. And he'll have less competition with Conley out for rest.

Also consider: Ziaire Williams, BKN ($5,000) vs. ATL, Kyle Kuzma, MIL ($5,800) vs. OKC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.