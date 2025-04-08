Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells Injury: Exits game after scary fall Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 5:55pm

Wells was taken back to the locker room on a stretcher after sustaining an apparent head injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Wells was undercut on a dunk and a stretcher was called immediately after the hard fall. The rookie can presumably be ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's contest, and he'll finish the game with three points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 11 minutes. The club will likely provide further details on Wells' status by Wednesday night, and while he's sidelined, Santi Aldama and Vince Williams are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
