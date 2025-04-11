Jaylen Wells Injury: Out for remainder of season

Wells (wrist, concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Wells suffered a scary fall on a dunk attempt April 8 against the Hornets, resulting in a fractured right wrist and a concussion. With the playoffs on the horizon, the Grizzlies will undoubtedly miss the 21-year-old, who started 74 games and averaged 10.4 points in his rookie season. Moving forward, Vince Williams slots in as the starting small forward, and reserves Luke Kennard and John Konchar could see more playing time with Wells sidelined.