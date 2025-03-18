Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells News: Productive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Wells supplied 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 132-122 loss to Sacramento.

Wells continues to play a significant role for the Grizzlies on the wings, and he took advantage of some extra usage with Ja Morant (hamstring) and Santi Aldama (calf) on the shelf. He's been cold in recent games, however, but this was a step in the right direction. Over his last five games, Wells hit 29.3 percent from the field with 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now