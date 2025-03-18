Jaylen Wells News: Productive in loss

Wells supplied 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 132-122 loss to Sacramento.

Wells continues to play a significant role for the Grizzlies on the wings, and he took advantage of some extra usage with Ja Morant (hamstring) and Santi Aldama (calf) on the shelf. He's been cold in recent games, however, but this was a step in the right direction. Over his last five games, Wells hit 29.3 percent from the field with 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers.