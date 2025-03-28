Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Wells headshot

Jaylen Wells News: Scores 13 points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 10:55am

Wells supplied 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds over 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-104 loss to the Thunder.

Wells' numbers have been trending in the wrong direction in recent weeks, and while he's scored in double digits in three of his last five outings, he hasn't cleared the 15-point mark since March 1. The first-year player seems to have hit a rookie wall, as he's averaging a mere 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game despite starting each of Memphis' 14 contests in March.

Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now