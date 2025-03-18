Jayson Tatum Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday

Tatum (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum will miss his second outing over the club's last five due to right knee tendinopathy. The superstar forward's next chance to play will come Friday against Utah. Al Horford and Sam Hauser will likely see increased roles due to Tatum and Jaylen Brown (back) being sidelined.