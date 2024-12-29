Jayson Tatum News: Balanced performance in defeat

Tatum ended with 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 41 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 loss to the Pacers.

Tatum did a little bit of everything in Sunday's contest, leading all Celtics players in rebounds and steals while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and ending as one of three players with 20 or more points. Tatum has tallied three or more steals in four outings this season, posting at least 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists on nine occasions so far this year.