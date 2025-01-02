Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Does it all in near triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Tatum notched 33 points (13-27 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

Tatum did a little bit of everything for Boston in a road game against Minnesota, leading all Celtics in scoring, threes made, rebounds, assists and steals while finishing one dime and two boards short of a triple-double. Tatum has surpassed the 30-point mark in 16 contests this season, connecting on six or more threes in six outings.

