Jerami Grant Injury: Doubtful for Thursday
Grant (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Grant has missed the Blazers' last 11 games and has only seen action in four games since the All-Star break. The doubtful tag isn't particularly encouraging, and it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran forward is sidelined again for a 12th consecutive outing. If that's the case, Deni Avdija would remain in the starting lineup at power forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now