Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 2:28pm

Grant (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Grant has missed the Blazers' last 11 games and has only seen action in four games since the All-Star break. The doubtful tag isn't particularly encouraging, and it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran forward is sidelined again for a 12th consecutive outing. If that's the case, Deni Avdija would remain in the starting lineup at power forward.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
