Jerami Grant Injury: Remains sidelined Tuesday

Grant (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Grant has been downgraded from doubtful to out with right knee inflammation and will miss his 11th game in a row Tuesday. The veteran forward carries no clear timetable for a return ahead of Thursday's game against Toronto. Shaedon Sharpe will continue to start in Grant's stead, having averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 35.2 minutes across 15 games as a starter last month.