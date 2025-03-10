Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 1:44pm

Grant is doubtful for Monday's game against the Warriors due to right knee tendinitis.

The Trail Blazers will likely exercise caution with Grant on the second leg of a back-to-back set while he continues to contend with right knee tendinitis, which recently kept him sidelined for four consecutive games. With Deni Avdija (quadriceps) listed as questionable Monday, more minutes could be available for reserves such as Jabari Walker, Kris Murray and Dalano Banton if both Avdija and Grant end up sitting Monday.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
