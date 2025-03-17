Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Grant will miss a fourth straight game due to right knee tendinitis. His next chance to return is Wednesday against the Grizzlies, though a clear timeline for his return has not been announced by the Blazers. With Grant sidelined, more minutes are available for Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray, Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija.

