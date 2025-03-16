Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 1:33pm

Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Toronto, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Grant will miss his third consecutive contest due to right knee tendinitis, and his next chance to play will come Monday against Washington. The 31-year-old forward wasn't able to practice Friday, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland, which bodes poorly for his return to game action in the near future. Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Grant being sidelined.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
