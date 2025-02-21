Jerami Grant News: Three swipes in loss

Grant amassed three points (1-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 110-102 loss to the Lakers.

Grant put together an abysmal night from the field during his return from a two-game absence due to right knee soreness. However, the 30-year-old forward did tie his season-high mark in steals before fouling out. Over his last five outings, Grant has averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 35.6 minutes per contest.