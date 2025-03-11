Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Triple-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Butler had 15 points (4-10 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 130-120 win over the Trail Blazers.

Butler picked up his first triple-double as a Warrior, and the 18th total for his career. He's had a solid start to his Golden State career despite a lower usage rate than he's accustomed to, posting 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals on 45.6 percent shooting from the field.

Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
