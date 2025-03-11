Jimmy Butler News: Triple-doubles in win
Butler had 15 points (4-10 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 130-120 win over the Trail Blazers.
Butler picked up his first triple-double as a Warrior, and the 18th total for his career. He's had a solid start to his Golden State career despite a lower usage rate than he's accustomed to, posting 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals on 45.6 percent shooting from the field.
