Jonathan Isaac headshot

Jonathan Isaac News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 3:01pm

Isaac isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In Game versus the Hawks, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Franz Wagner will replace Isaac in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing Orlando's final two games of the regular season due to right knee soreness. Isaac has averaged 3.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 12.1 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.

Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic
