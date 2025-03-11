Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Plans to return against Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 2:16pm

Kuminga is planning to get back on the floor for the Warriors on Thursday against the Kings, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kuminga has missed 31 consecutive games for Golden State while dealing with a sprained right ankle. The team has been on a roll since trading for Jimmy Butler, and the addition of the 22-year-old forward will only make this squad that much deeper in the final stretch of the regular season.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors

