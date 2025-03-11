Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Plans to return against Sacramento
Kuminga is planning to get back on the floor for the Warriors on Thursday against the Kings, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Kuminga has missed 31 consecutive games for Golden State while dealing with a sprained right ankle. The team has been on a roll since trading for Jimmy Butler, and the addition of the 22-year-old forward will only make this squad that much deeper in the final stretch of the regular season.
