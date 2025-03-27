Jordan Clarkson Injury: Out for season

Clarkson will miss the rest of the season for the Jazz after having a procedure to address the plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.comreports.

Clarkson has been in and out of Utah's lineup over the last two months, which led to the team shutting him down for the rest of the 2024-25 season following a procedure on his injured foot. In 37 games played, the veteran guard averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting a career-low 40.8 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.