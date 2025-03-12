Josh Christopher News: Dominates on both ends in G League

Christopher posted 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six steals, four assists, two rebounds and one block over 35 minutes in Tuesday's 121-118 overtime G League win over San Diego.

Christopher led Sioux Falls on both ends of the floor Tuesday, helping his team to victory by pacing all players in scoring and steals on a two-way showcase. Christopher has appeared in 30 G League contests, averaging 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.