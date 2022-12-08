NBA DFS Picks - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
LAC at MIA
HOU at SAS
DEN at POR
Injuries to Monitor
LAC - Luke Kennard (calf), Marcus Morris (illness), John Wall (knee), Norman Powell (groin): Questionable
MIA - Max Strus (shoulder), Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot), Victor Oladipo (knee): Probable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Jimmy Butler (rest): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT
HOU - Josh Christopher (foot), Bruno Fernando (illness), Kevin Porter (knee): Questionable
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT
SAS - Romeo Langford (back), Doug McDermott (ankle), Josh Richardson (ankle): Probable
Devin Vassell (knee): Doubtful
Keita Bates-Diop (foot), Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT
DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist): Probable
Michael Porter (heel): OUT
POR - Drew Eubanks (back), Josh Hart (ankle), Keon Johnson (hip): Probable
Gary Payton (abdomen), Nassir Little (hip): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,900) at Spurs
Green continues to lead the way offensively for the Rockets and surpassed 40 DK points in four of the last seven games. He should excel against the Spurs, who give up league-worst averages of 121.3 points per game and allow opponents to shoot 50.8 percent from the field.
Paul George, Clippers ($9,200) at Heat
George is set for his third game since a seven-game absence. He topped 30 DK points in the last two and should do well against the Heat, who concede an average of 13.6 three-pointers per game. George could have an extra advantage if Jimmy Butler is sidelined.
Forwards/Centers
Keldon Johnson Spurs ($7,600) vs. Rockets
Johnson is back on a roll, averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last five games, including one occasion totaling 52 DK points. He should stand out against the Rockets, who give up an average of 117.2 points per game and allow opponents to shoot 48.4 percent from the field.
Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,400) vs. Nuggets
Grant topped 39 DK points in each of the last five games, while averaging 29.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He should keep it rolling against the Nuggets, who are shorthanded and have been struggling on the defensive end.
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($5,800) vs. Spurs
Sengun is averaging 13.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists over his last 10 games, including one outing where he went off for a total of 65.3 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, without Jakob Poeltl in the lineup. The Spurs also give up the ninth most rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($8,700) vs. Nuggets
Simons continues to impress, averaging 27.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games. He topped 40 DK points six times during that span, including four over 50. He has a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Charles Bassey, Spurs ($3,600) vs. Rockets
Bassey saw a bigger role in the last two games, averaging 8.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.5 minutes per outing. He should continue to pick up more playing time due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl.
Justise Winslow, Trail Blazers ($4,900) vs. Nuggets
Winslow does a good job contributing across the stat sheet, averaging 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games. Despite moving back to the bench, he will remain a key part of the rotation as the Blazers continue to deal with injuries.
Kenyon Martin, Rockets ($4,100) at Spurs
Martin has been productive in fluctuating playing time over the last 10 games, with 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in an average of 24 minutes per game. He should find a good opportunity against the Spurs' hobbled and underperforming frontcourt.
Josh Richardson, Spurs ($4,100) vs. Rockets
Richardson is expected to play for the first time after missing six games. He averaged 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 22 minutes per game in his last five outings, and his return to the lineup should come with extended playing time due to the absence of Devin Vassell.
Malaki Branham, Spurs ($3,200) vs. Rockets
Branham is averaging 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19 minutes per game over the last five. He should continue to see considerable playing time as the Spurs manage a number of injuries.