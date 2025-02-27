Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Hart is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right knee effusion.

Hart notched seven points, 17 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's win over the 76ers. However, he's on the injury report once again due to the same knee that caused him to miss two games right after the All-Star break, although at that time, he was dealing with a right knee patellofemoral syndrome. Hart has been one of the most consistent players for the Knicks this season, though, and he's averaging 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now