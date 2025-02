Hart (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hart has been dealing with right knee soreness as of late, but he will play through the injury in Saturday's Atlantic division clash. He's averaged 14.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals over 38.3 minutes per game since the beginning of January.