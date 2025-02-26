Julius Randle Injury: Still sidelined
Randle (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Randle will miss a 12th straight game due to a strained right groin. He was cleared for five-on-five activities Feb. 20, which implies he is closing in on a return. His next chance to play will come Friday at Utah. While he's sidelined, look for Naz Reid, Luka Garza and Terrence Shannon to see more minutes.
