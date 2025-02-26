Fantasy Basketball
Julius Randle Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:10pm

Randle (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Randle will miss a 12th straight game due to a strained right groin. He was cleared for five-on-five activities Feb. 20, which implies he is closing in on a return. His next chance to play will come Friday at Utah. While he's sidelined, look for Naz Reid, Luka Garza and Terrence Shannon to see more minutes.

