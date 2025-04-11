Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic News: Dishes six dimes against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Nurkic closed Friday's 130-94 loss to Boston with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 19 minutes.

Not known for his passing, Nurkic dished out a team-high six dimes Friday, which is the third time he's done so this season. Over his last five outings, Nurkic has averaged 15.8 points on 55.0 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 21.0 minutes per game over his last five outings (two starts).

