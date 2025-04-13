Jusuf Nurkic News: Flirts with double-double in start

Nurkic ended Sunday's 93-86 loss to Boston with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 29 minutes.

Nurkic got the starting nod in Sunday's regular season finale due to Mark Williams (foot) being sidelined, leading all players in rebounds and steals while finishing with a team-high-tying point total and coming up one board shy of a double-double. Nurkic hauled in at least nine rebounds in 19 outings this season, adding 10 or more points in 14 of those contests.