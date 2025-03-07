Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Nurkic is in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Friday.

Nurkic was cleared to play Friday after missing three of the Hornets' last five games due to a back injury, and he will get the start due to the absence of Mark Williams (foot). Nurkic has averaged 6.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals over 1.0 blocks over 17.4 minutes per game across seven games (three starts) with Charlotte.

