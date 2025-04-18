Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Off injury report for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Towns (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.

Towns will return to game action after missing New York's final two regular-season outings due to a left knee injury. The star big man has averaged 26.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 59.5 percent from the field across 35.0 minutes per game in his last five appearances.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

