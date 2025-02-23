Karl-Anthony Towns News: Returns to Sunday's game

Towns (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Celtics with 4:12 left in the fourth quarter, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Towns limped to the locker room with 8:28 remaining in the fourth quarter but quickly returned to the bench. It's surprising to see the big man check back in, as the Celtics had opened up their lead to double-digits again while Towns was sidelined. Towns posted 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 17 rebounds in 37 minutes before suffering the injury.